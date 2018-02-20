Amarillo National Bank getting $2.5M in updates at downtown site

Amarillo National Bank is getting a facelift in downtown Amarillo.

"This building was built in 1973, and it needs a makeover,” said Sean Fuqua, Facilities Project Manager for Amarillo National Bank.

The ongoing revitalization efforts in downtown Amarillo are helping prompt the updates to the bank's Plaza One site.

"With everything happening downtown, the ballpark, everything on Polk Street, Amarillo National Bank wants to do its part to also, you know, enhance its curb appeal,” said Fuqua.

A big improvement coming to Plaza One will be more parking for bank customers.

"We'll be moving employee parking," said Fuqua. "We'll be trying to shuffle a lot of people around, so that we'll have as much parking available for customers coming downtown,” said Fuqua.

From landscaping to parking, the Plaza One project will have changes on the outside, as well as alterations behind the scenes.

"We're doing more than just cosmetics,” said Fuqua. “It's all part of a greater project to enhance this block."

The price tag for this project is a whopping $2.5 million. A contractor on the project explains what is contributing to the hefty bill.

"There's a basement, an old basement under that parking lot, the existing parking lot at Plaza One that's been there since the building was built. And we're going to tear it out first, take it out, and do all the backfill and come up,” said James P. Hicks, owner of Wiley Hicks Jr. Inc. “It's more expensive but way more durable."

He says the bank's decision to upgrade is a good choice.

"It's a huge facelift to a nice building to a staple downtown,” said Hicks.

According to Hicks, the project is expected to kick off during the first week of March and will last around 11 months. It will be completed in three phases, maintaining building access for customers at all times.

