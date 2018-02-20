Three arrested after Potter County officials execute search warrant

After a deadly flu season, Texas is finally starting to see a significant decrease in flu cases.
As Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs celebrates their 5th anniversary, one local man is celebrating his road to recovery.
Three people are behind bars after Potter County officials found drugs in a home.
Some Perryton Independent School District employees have been placed on administrative leave following allegations of educators improperly restraining and using unauthorized force toward a student.
The man who was reported missing from the Clarendon Nursing Home over the weekend has been found safe.
