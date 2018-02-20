Three arrested after Potter County officials execute search warrant

Three people are behind bars after Potter County officials found drugs in a home.

On Tuesday around 6:10 a.m., deputies served a search warrant in the 5700 block of Foxcroft Drive.

Three people were inside the home as well as a young child.

After a search of the home, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine packed in baggies.

Officials also located cocaine, marijuana and THC wax.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Benjamin Callaway, 53, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and evidence tampering.

Linda Conway, 38 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams, and Angela Brown was arrested for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.

All three were booked into the Randall County Detention Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.