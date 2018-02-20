AFD: Early morning fire at duplex rekindled over night

Early this morning, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex.

Around 5:53 a.m., crews were called to the 1800 block of Kimberly for a two alarm fire at a duplex. The fire was in the attic and had spread to both sides of the duplex.

AFD officials say the fire was originally sparked last night and rekindled this morning. Officials say the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the wiring bringing electrical service into the house.

The fire was under control at 7:48 a.m.

No one was injured in this fire.

