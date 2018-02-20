Police: Look out for counterfeit pills containing fentanyl

The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of counterfeit prescription pills on the street in Amarillo.

Earlier this month, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit became aware of an agency intercepting about 2,000 pills on their way to Amarillo. These counterfeit pills, which are illegally sold as Xanax or other benzodiazepines, contained fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a powerful opiate narcotic pain reliever, which officials say is 30 to 50 times as potent and deadly as heroin.

The counterfeit pills heading to Amarillo contained unpredictable amounts of the deadly drug. These drugs are referred to as "school buses" or "yellow school buses" on the street.

Police say anyone who purchases pills sold on the street is risking overdoes and death.

