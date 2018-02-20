New Randall Co. Annex open for early voting

Across the state this morning, citizens will head out to polling places in order to cast their early ballot.

For residents living in the limits of Randall County, they will have a new place to cast their vote.

In the next coming weeks, the Randall County Annex is moving locations from the building on Georgia St., to a brand new building on Western St..

While the new annex is not officially open for general services, it opened this morning for early voting.

However, the new Randall County Annex is not the only location for voters. You can find a full list of times and places here.

This year, seven current office holder will not run for re-election, causing the the public to lose more than 135 years of experience.

While all elections are important, Panhandle residents have three major races that will heavily impact the area.

Candidates are hoping for votes in the race to be a State Senator for District 31, the State Representative of District 87, and the 320th Judicial District District Judge.

Current District 31 Republican Senator Kel Seliger is seeking re-election against Republican challengers Mike Canon and Victor Leal.

Senator Seliger as served as Senator for District 31 since first being voted in to office in 2004.

For District 87, current State Representative Four Price will go head-to-head with challenger Drew Brassfield.

This year, Honorable Judge Don Emerson is not seeking re-election for district judge of the 320th Judicial District.

In his place, Republicans Marcus W. Norris and Steven Michael Denny will run against current Potter County Court at Law Judge Pamela Cook Sirmon.

Overall, races in both Potter and Randall counties should yield a change up in offices.

Another big race happening in Texas is the race for governor.

Six democratic hopefuls will go up against incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who is seeking re-election for his second term.

In order to vote, residents need to remember to bring a few key items and always have the proper identification.

You can find a full list of qualified forms of identification here.

Ballots can be cast until March 2, and the regular primary election will be held on March 6.

