Tuesday Forecast: Tracking a Strong Cold Front

A Strong cold front will move south through the viewing area today.

Tuesday is once again starting off to be a mild morning in the south, but much colder in the north.

Highs today will range from the 30's in the north to the 50's across the southern panhandle.

Winds will not be as strong as Monday, but guts up to 30 mph are also possible.

Skies ahead of the front will be mostly to partly sunny, behind the cold front will see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight the front will move south through the viewing area dropping temps in the 20's and teens.

Wednesday morning will be a very cold start.with wind chills in to the single digits, even below 0.

Skies Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a few snow or even sleet or freezing rain showers will be possible in the afternoon through Thursday am.

Thursday will be another day of below normal temps with temps in the 40's.

Friday we warm back above normal into the 50's and 60's.

We stay dry through the weekend with temps warming in the 50's and 60's.