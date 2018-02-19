Moms Talk: Amarillo College - Kids College - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moms Talk: Amarillo College - Kids College

Amarillo College - Kids College is Success by Channeling the enthusiasm of youth.  Find resources for your child here. Fitness with Cheerleading, Dance, Gymnastics , Education in Theatre and  Fun with Cooking and Art. 

What is Amarillo Kids College?

It’s an exciting and cost effective way to enrich your children's education with fun Day Camp or after school classes after school. Over 3,000 children enroll in our programs every year, classes like gymnastics and dance studios to the fencing salle, children and teens attend classes for art, cheerleading, cooking, dance, fitness, fencing, gymnastics plus, so much more!
 

Trust is something that we often take for granted without even knowing it.  How do I make sure my child will be safe and have a a great experience at the Day Camps?

No sitter is Mary Poppins, no childcare situation is hassle-free, and sending your child to day camp isn’t any different however, we at Amarillo College ensure that each educators have something special to contribute to your child's experience and they are an expert in our community, in their field furthermore, trained to educate kids. 
 

Is Amarillo College Day Camp and after school programs pricey?

We understand you simply want the most affordable, highest quality daycare/day camp experience for your child our classes range from $20 for a one time class to $150 for a full week and you will receive that at Amarillo College.  Look at our catalog now https://www.actx.edu/ce/classes/index.php

We are excited to meet you and your children. Success is here at Kids College. 
 

