Flu cases in Texas on the decline

After a deadly flu season, Texas is finally starting to see a significant decrease in flu cases.

The latest Texas Influenza Surveillance Report shows cases of influenza in the state are declining.

Flu cases reported by hospitals have gone down from over 3,500 to just above 1,500. The Percentage of positive flu cases reported by laboratories has gone from 50% of those tested to 30%.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"So we are seeing a decrease of flu in our adult patients," says Nurse Practitioner Amy Upton. "We're continuing to see a consistent amount in our pediatric patients.

Most of the flu we're seeing now is Flu A, so we're still telling everybody watch out for those high fevers. Go ahead and get your kids seen, good hand washing, just be cautious and keep an eye out for it."

Upton says this time of year is when we usually see a decrease in cases.

"Well we're starting to get toward the end of the flu season," said Upton. "Usually around March is when we start to see that wrap up, and two, it's not that cold. We're not running the heaters as much, so I think that could probably be a reason."

Don't think you're in the clear yet.

"Well you only have to come in contact with one person with flu to get it," said Upton. "So go into the pharmacy or to your doctor and go ahead and get that flu shot."

There's still time to get your flu shot at your local doctor's office or pharmacy.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.