Flu cases in Texas on the decline

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center has released enrollment numbers for two-year colleges across the country, including the most popular programs for students.
After a deadly flu season, Texas is finally starting to see a significant decrease in flu cases.
The southbound and center turn lanes on S Grand Street at 27th Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday.
According to gas experts, fuel prices in Amarillo are 5.5 cents less than they were last week, averaging at $2.23 a gallon.
The City of Amarillo is helping coordinate an outreach event for the residents of the Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings.
