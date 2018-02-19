Two lanes to close on South Grand at 27th Avenue - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Two lanes to close on South Grand at 27th Avenue

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The southbound and center turn lanes on S Grand Street at 27th Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday.

The City of Amarillo's Water Utilities Department will be repairing a water valve.

The closures and repairs are expected to last two weeks.

Please remember to use caution when traveling through road construction areas.

