Popular programs at Amarillo College rank nationally

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center has released enrollment numbers for two-year colleges across the country, including the most popular programs for students.

Amarillo College is one of those two-year schools, offering a variety of programs for students.

"In terms of education there's lots of opportunity available,” said Bob Austin, Vice President of Enrollment Management at Amarillo College.

How does Amarillo College rank on the national level?

"Most of our students at Amarillo College are enrolled in programs that lead to an Associate of Arts degree or an Associate of Science degree,” said Austin.



The college sees about 60 percent of students in a general studies track. Nationally, general studies also carry the majority of enrollment numbers, with just over two million enrolled in a similar program in 2017.

Relating to the local workforce, the next most popular program at Amarillo College is nursing and health sciences.



"We have a lot of students who say they're interested in going into the nursing field,” said Austin.



Nationally, health-related programs have the second-highest enrollment numbers.



Some of the lowest enrollment numbers come in the form of engineering, but that hasn't stopped one student from pursuing his passion.

"I chose civil engineering because, one, it will take me across the world, but two, I think it's a big need in places like third world countries,” said Noah Kendall, a student at Amarillo College. “I think it would be really beautiful to bring that to people who need it."



