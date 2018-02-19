City of Amarillo, public service agencies to hold outreach event at Christ Church camp

The City of Amarillo is helping coordinate an outreach event for the residents of the Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings.

Several representatives from public service organizations will be on hand to provide assistance and referrals to camp residents.

Confirmed organizations include:

· Amarillo Housing First

· Downtown Women’s Center

· VA/Picnic in the Park

· Amarillo Children’s Home

· Region 16

· Legal Aid

· Texas Panhandle Centers

· Woodforest Bank

· VetStar

· Veterans Resource Center

· Workforce Solutions

· Yellow City Community Outreach

· The Salvation Army

· Goodwill

· City of Refuge

In addition, there will be representatives from multiple city departments including Community Development, Animal Management & Welfare and Public Health.

The agencies will provide services to the camp residents including hygiene services, clothing, education, item vouchers, health assistance and other services.

This outreach comes after Sunday's march at the camp protesting a decision by the city to require the residents to vacate the camp by March 1.

The event will be held at the Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings on Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

