Seven office holders not running for re-election

With early voting in the primaries starting tomorrow, the public is looking at losing more than 135 years of experience.

Seven office holders are not running for re-election.

District Judge Don Emerson, who was first elected in 1985, has the most experience of the departing incumbents.

Potter County Court At Law Judge W.F. Corky Roberts and Randall County Criminal District Attorney James Farren have almost 24 years each.

Other longtime office holders who aren't running include Potter County District Clerk Caroline Woodburn and Potter County Court at Law Judge Pamela Sirmon, but Sirmon is running against former city attorney Marcus Norris and attorney Steven Denny for Emerson's seat.

