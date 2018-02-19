2018 Fundraiser for Texas Panhandle Chapter of Safari Club happe - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

2018 Fundraiser for Texas Panhandle Chapter of Safari Club happening this week

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
SCI Texas Panhandle Chapter fundraiser is this weekend (Source: www.facebook.com/PanhandleSCI) SCI Texas Panhandle Chapter fundraiser is this weekend (Source: www.facebook.com/PanhandleSCI)
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The 2018 Fundraiser for the Texas Panhandle Chapter of the Safari Club is this Saturday, and there's still a chance to purchase your tickets.

The fundraiser and banquet will include a dinner of Prime Rib and all the "fixins", a cash bar and a raffle.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for happy hour at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

You can purchase tickets here.

Individual tickets are $100, available in advance or at the door.

Table sponsorship options are also available.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly