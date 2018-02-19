WT Communication Week to feature career consultant

West Texas A&M University's Communication Week starts today, and they will feature a career consultant.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Jill Whitfield is a graduate of WTAMU, and she will return to the school Tuesday, Feb. 20 to share her experiences as a professional in the entertainment industry.

The event is open to students and community members at 6:00 p.m. in the JBK Legacy Hall.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.