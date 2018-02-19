President's Day closures - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

President's Day closures

By NewsChannel10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Today is President's Day and there are a few places closed in observance of the holiday.

Most banks are closed, as well as post offices and there will be no mail delivery today.

The Texas Department of Public Safety offices, including the driver license office will also be closed.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Offices will resume normal business hours tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly