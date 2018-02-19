Monday's Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the low 70s

It is a mild morning to start off the week, we are looking at temps in the 40's, 50's and 60's.

We will once again warm back into the upper 60's and 70's this afternoon.

Skies today will be mostly sunny. Winds out of the southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Overnight we will continue to see breezy winds with gusts up to 30 mph and mild temps.

Lows tonight will be above normal in the 30's and 40's. Tuesday will be a cooler day, a cold front will move through dropping temps throughout the day.

Highs tomorrow will be more seasonal in the 50's. Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs about 20 degrees below normal in the 30's.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

We warm back into the 60's by the end of the week and the weekend. Dry conditions are once again expected through the 7 day.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.