Homeless citizens, organizations march against Christ Church camp closure

Homeless residents of the Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings took a stand today against a threat against their home.

The City of Amarillo recently issued a notice to the owner of the property that the camp was in violation of city ordinances.

The letter said the residents must vacate the premises by March 1.

Local organizations stood side-by-side with the homeless on Sunday, demanding a compromise from the City of Amarillo.

"We have plenty of gas in the engine, and we're just going to push it down the highway," said Benjamin Frank Roberts, member of the North Amarillo Community Association.

Residents say they hope to send a message to local leaders.

"It's gonna make everybody see the love and kindness this city has to offer," said Brian Moore, a resident of the camp. "We are people, we are not trash, we are not junk, we are people."

Local organizations said they want to help the people in the city who are concerned about the issues with homeless residents of Amarillo.

The city said they will explore the continuum of care options and make them easily available should the ordinance be enforced.

