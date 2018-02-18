Man missing from Clarendon Nursing Home found safe

The man who was reported missing from the Clarendon Nursing Home over the weekend has been found safe.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Authorities say 49-year-old Darren Dunsmoor, also known as "Maximus," was reported missing on Saturday around 4:00 p.m. from the Clarendon Nursing Home.

Donley County officials say he has been diagnosed with a mental health problem.

He was found this morning after officials say he walked into a convenience store.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.