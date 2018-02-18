Man missing from Clarendon Nursing Home found safe

Some Perryton Independent School District employees have been placed on administrative leave following allegations of educators improperly restraining and using unauthorized force toward a student.
The man who was reported missing from the Clarendon Nursing Home over the weekend has been found safe.
Across the state this morning, citizens will head out to polling places in order to cast their early ballot.
Early this morning, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex.
A Strong cold front will move south through the viewing area today.
