Man missing from Clarendon Nursing Home found safe

By NewsChannel10 Staff
CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) -

The man who was reported missing from the Clarendon Nursing Home over the weekend has been found safe.

Authorities say 49-year-old Darren Dunsmoor, also known as "Maximus," was reported missing on Saturday around 4:00 p.m. from the Clarendon Nursing Home.

Donley County officials say he has been diagnosed with a mental health problem.

He was found this morning after officials say he walked into a convenience store.

