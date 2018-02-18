BREAKING: Donley County authorities search for missing man diagnosed with mental health problem

The Donley County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Authorities said 49-year-old Darren Dunsmoor, also known as "Maximus," went missing on Saturday around 4 p.m. from the Clarendon Nursing Home.

Donley County officials said he has been diagnosed with a mental health problem.

If you have information on Dunsmoor's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Donley County Sheriff's Office at (806)874-3533 or the Clarendon Nursing Home at (806)874-2273.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.