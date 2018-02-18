Both Amarillo counties to hold active shooter training

Potter and Randall county officials will both hold Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) classes for residents.

Both departments cite the recent shooting in Florida as motivation to hold the courses.

The Randall County course will be at Trinity Fellowship Church Student Ministry Center on February 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Potter County residents can take the course at First Christian Church in the Robinson Chapel located at 3001 Wolflin.

The course will be held on February 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Both courses are free of charge and there is no registration requirement.

