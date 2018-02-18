Amarillo-area schools compete in Science Bowl

Thirty high school teams put their knowledge to the test at the Pantex Science Bowl on Saturday.

The brain game gave students the chance to compete in science and math related fields, with the chance of earning money for their schools.

Darla Fish, who works in Education and Communication Outreach at CNS Pantex, said the event is beneficial to both students and their schools.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"The Science Bowl benefits the students because it encourages them to continue their education and also helps the schools," said Fish. "With the thousand dollars, they can purchase items that will help with their science and math programs."

Winners of the competition advanced to the Department of Energy's National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.