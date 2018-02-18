Bovina seeking volunteer firefighters - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Bovina seeking volunteer firefighters

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Nobody Fights Alone Facebook Source: Nobody Fights Alone Facebook
BOVINA, TX (KFDA) -

Bovina Fire Department is holding meetings on becoming a volunteer firefighter.

These meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 205 North Street in Bovina.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

They begin at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly