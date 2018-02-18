SE 27th to close for bridge construction

Crews are currently on the scene of two grassfires east of Fritch and near Amarillo.
The Donley County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.
Potter and Randall county officials will both hold Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) classes for residents.
Thirty high school teams put their knowledge to the test at the Pantex Science Bowl on Saturday.
Bovina Fire Department is holding meetings on becoming a volunteer firefighter.
