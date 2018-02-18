SE 27th to close for bridge construction

BNSF will be closing SE 27th Avenue between Buchanan Street and Grant Street beginning Monday.

Through traffic between I-27 and Arthur Street will be closed to through traffic for a bridge construction project.

Eastbound SE 27th Avenue drivers will detour south to 34th Avenue then north on Arthur Street.

Westbound traffic will detour at Arthur Street, then south to 34th Avenue.

