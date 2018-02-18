TxDOT weekly lane closures

Texas Department of Transportation will be closing various lanes throughout Amarillo this week.

Expect closures along I-40 and I-27 frontage roads for patching repairs throughout the week.

On I-27, the left and center southbound lanes and left northbound lane will be closed from the interchange to Georgia Street for patching and guardrail repairs.

Loop 335 will be closed in both directions under I-40 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for painting.

TxDOT asks motorists to slow down and use caution in work areas.

