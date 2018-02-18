Crews on scene at 3 grassfires, no evacuations in place

Election season is coming up soon, and with it come questions about how to make your voice heard.
Crews are currently on the scene of two grassfires east of Fritch and near Amarillo.
One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Around 1:50 a.m., Amarillo Police officers were called to the 2600 block of East Amarillo Blvd. on a motor vehicle striking two pedestrians and then fleeing the scene. Lucila Trevino, 58 from Friona, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jose Grado, 43 from Friona, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have no description of the suspect veh...
Amarillo police and medical personnel are responding to a semi truck rollover on Interstate 27.
Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.
