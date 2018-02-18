Crews on scene at 3 grassfires, no evacuations in place - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Crews on scene at 3 grassfires, no evacuations in place

By NewsChannel10 Staff
Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10
POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are currently on the scene of three grassfires in the area.

The fire on Borger Highway 136 at FM 1559 is still burning, with no structures currently in danger. Traffic may be delayed in the area as crews work to contain the fire.

The grassfire in Potter County near Highway 136 towards Amarillo still has crews on scene. Traffic delays should be expected in this area.

One grassfire is east of Fritch and is currently being contained according to fire officials. Some resources are being reassigned to other fires in the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the fire in Potter County.

No evacuations are in place at this time.

