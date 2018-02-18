Crews on scene at 3 grassfires, no evacuations in place

Crews are currently on the scene of three grassfires in the area.

The fire on Borger Highway 136 at FM 1559 is still burning, with no structures currently in danger. Traffic may be delayed in the area as crews work to contain the fire.

The grassfire in Potter County near Highway 136 towards Amarillo still has crews on scene. Traffic delays should be expected in this area.

One grassfire is east of Fritch and is currently being contained according to fire officials. Some resources are being reassigned to other fires in the area.

Fritch area: Wildfires east of Fritch and SW towards Amarillo side. No evacuations at this time, however please keep aware of the situation pic.twitter.com/FMjdxVtFUU — Borger OEM (@BorgerOem) February 18, 2018

The Texas A&M Forest Service is monitoring the fire in Potter County.

No evacuations are in place at this time.

