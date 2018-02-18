Police describe suspect's car in fatal hit and run

Amarillo police now have a description for the suspect vehicle in a hit and run that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to the 2600 block of East Amarillo Blvd. on a motor vehicle striking two pedestrians and then fleeing the scene.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Lucila Trevino, 58 from Friona, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jose Grado, 43 from Friona, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect's car is a four-door black passenger car. Police say the car could be a Ford Crown Victoria or another make with a similar body style.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.