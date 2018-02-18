1 dead, another injured in early morning hit-and-run - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 dead, another injured in early morning hit-and-run

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m., Amarillo Police officers were called to the 2600 block of East Amarillo Blvd. on a motor vehicle striking two pedestrians and then fleeing the scene.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Lucila Trevino, 58 from Friona, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jose Grado, 43 from Friona, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have no description of the suspect vehicle, but are asking anyone with information to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • How, when and where to vote in Potter and Randall counties

    How, when and where to vote in Potter and Randall counties

    Sunday, February 18 2018 4:07 PM EST2018-02-18 21:07:28 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    Election season is coming up soon, and with it come questions about how to make your voice heard. 

    Election season is coming up soon, and with it come questions about how to make your voice heard. 

  • Crews on scene at 3 grassfires, no evacuations in place

    Crews on scene at 3 grassfires, no evacuations in place

    Sunday, February 18 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-02-18 19:47:19 GMT
    Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10

    Crews are currently on the scene of two grassfires east of Fritch and near Amarillo. 

    Crews are currently on the scene of two grassfires east of Fritch and near Amarillo. 

  • 1 dead, another injured in early morning hit-and-run

    1 dead, another injured in early morning hit-and-run

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-02-18 15:46:57 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Around 1:50 a.m., Amarillo Police officers were called to the 2600 block of East Amarillo Blvd. on a motor vehicle striking two pedestrians and then fleeing the scene. Lucila Trevino, 58 from Friona, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jose Grado, 43 from Friona, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have no description of the suspect veh...

    One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. Around 1:50 a.m., Amarillo Police officers were called to the 2600 block of East Amarillo Blvd. on a motor vehicle striking two pedestrians and then fleeing the scene. Lucila Trevino, 58 from Friona, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jose Grado, 43 from Friona, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have no description of the suspect veh...

    •   
Powered by Frankly