Semi rollover causes traffic diversion on I-27

Amarillo police and medical personnel are responding to a semi truck rollover on Interstate 27.
After being temporarily relocated, Faith City Mission staff members and students returned to the scene of this week's officer involved shooting today.
One area family is asking for help after losing their home in a fire.
Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.
ISO Beauty recalls hair dryers. The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer, posing burn hazards.
