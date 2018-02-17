Semi rollover causes traffic diversion on I-27

Amarillo police and medical personnel are responding to a semi truck rollover on Interstate 27.

The truck is currently laying on its side around the 7100 block of Canyon Drive.

Traffic is being diverted around the incident onto the nearby exit ramp.

Crews continue to work the area.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the wreck.

This story is developing. We will continue to update it as more details become public.

