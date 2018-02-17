Randall & Potter County voting locations for the March 6 Primary - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Randall & Potter County voting locations for the March 6 Primary Election

By NewsChannel10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Voting centers for the Texas primary election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both Potter and Randall counties are Vote Center counties, meaning any resident can use any location to vote within their county of residence.

Randall County voting locations:

The Cowboy Church
8827 S. Washington

Southwest Church of Christ
4515 Cornell 

Redeemer Christian Church
3701 S. Soncy

Randall County Fire Department # 2
9451 FM 2186

Arden Road Baptist
6701 Arden Road

Central Baptist Church
1601 SW 58th

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
8201 Canyon Drive

The Summit
2008 12th Avenue

Coulter Road Baptist Church
4108 S. Coulter

Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western 

Region 16 Education Service Center
5800 Bell Street 

Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th Avenue

Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd
Canyon TX

For more information call (806) 468-5510 or visit randallcounty.com/elections

 

Visit votetexas.gov for additional county polling locations for the Texas Primary Election


 

Potter County voting locations:

Second Baptist Church
419 N. Buchanan

United Citizens Forum
901 N. Hayden

Grace Community Church
4111 Plains Blvd.

Valle de Oro Fire Station
23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro

Wesley Community Center
1615 S. Roberts

Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road
3601 Amarillo Blvd. East

Bell Ave. Church of Christ
1600 S. Bell St.

Buzula Furniture Outlet
716 W I-40

Chaparral Hills Church
4000 W. Cherry

Discovery Center
1200 Streit Dr.

The Church at Bushland
1800 FM 2381, Bushland

Kids, Inc.
2201 SE 27th

Hillside Christian Church NW
600 Tascosa Road

Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg.
15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Lighthouse Baptist Church
5631 Pavillard

Pride Home Center
3503 NE 24th

For more information call (806) 379-2299 or visit pottercountyvotes.com

