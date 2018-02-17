Randall & Potter County voting locations for the March 6 Primary Election

Voting centers for the Texas primary election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Both Potter and Randall counties are Vote Center counties, meaning any resident can use any location to vote within their county of residence.
Randall County voting locations:
The Cowboy Church
8827 S. Washington
Southwest Church of Christ
4515 Cornell
Redeemer Christian Church
3701 S. Soncy
Randall County Fire Department # 2
9451 FM 2186
Arden Road Baptist
6701 Arden Road
Central Baptist Church
1601 SW 58th
Oasis Southwest Baptist Church
8201 Canyon Drive
The Summit
2008 12th Avenue
Coulter Road Baptist Church
4108 S. Coulter
Randall County Annex
4320 S. Western
Region 16 Education Service Center
5800 Bell Street
Comanche Trail Church of Christ
2700 E. 34th Avenue
Randall County Justice Center
2309 Russell Long Blvd
Canyon TX
For more information call (806) 468-5510 or visit randallcounty.com/elections
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Visit votetexas.gov for additional county polling locations for the Texas Primary Election
Potter County voting locations:
Second Baptist Church
419 N. Buchanan
United Citizens Forum
901 N. Hayden
Grace Community Church
4111 Plains Blvd.
Valle de Oro Fire Station
23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro
Wesley Community Center
1615 S. Roberts
Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road
3601 Amarillo Blvd. East
Bell Ave. Church of Christ
1600 S. Bell St.
Buzula Furniture Outlet
716 W I-40
Chaparral Hills Church
4000 W. Cherry
Discovery Center
1200 Streit Dr.
The Church at Bushland
1800 FM 2381, Bushland
Kids, Inc.
2201 SE 27th
Hillside Christian Church NW
600 Tascosa Road
Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg.
15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.
Lighthouse Baptist Church
5631 Pavillard
Pride Home Center
3503 NE 24th
For more information call (806) 379-2299 or visit pottercountyvotes.com
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather outlook for Tuesday, March 6
Weather outlook for Tuesday, March 6
A man has been arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen in Amarillo.
A man has been arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle was stolen in Amarillo.
Both Potter and Randall counties are Vote Center counties, meaning any resident can use any location to vote within their county of residence.
Both Potter and Randall counties are Vote Center counties, meaning any resident can use any location to vote within their county of residence.
With good weather and Spring Break on the horizon, Palo Duro Canyon is ramping up for it's busiest time of the year.
With good weather and Spring Break on the horizon, Palo Duro Canyon is ramping up for it's busiest time of the year.
Election day is today and we have compiled a list of steps you need to take when you're heading to the polls.
Election day is today and we have compiled a list of steps you need to take when you're heading to the polls.