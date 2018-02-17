Randall & Potter County voting locations for the March 6 Primary Election

Voting centers for the Texas primary election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both Potter and Randall counties are Vote Center counties, meaning any resident can use any location to vote within their county of residence.

Randall County voting locations:

The Cowboy Church

8827 S. Washington

Southwest Church of Christ

4515 Cornell

Redeemer Christian Church

3701 S. Soncy

Randall County Fire Department # 2

9451 FM 2186

Arden Road Baptist

6701 Arden Road

Central Baptist Church

1601 SW 58th

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church

8201 Canyon Drive

The Summit

2008 12th Avenue

Coulter Road Baptist Church

4108 S. Coulter

Randall County Annex

4320 S. Western

Region 16 Education Service Center

5800 Bell Street

Comanche Trail Church of Christ

2700 E. 34th Avenue

Randall County Justice Center

2309 Russell Long Blvd

Canyon TX

For more information call (806) 468-5510 or visit randallcounty.com/elections





Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Visit votetexas.gov for additional county polling locations for the Texas Primary Election





Potter County voting locations:

Second Baptist Church

419 N. Buchanan

United Citizens Forum

901 N. Hayden

Grace Community Church

4111 Plains Blvd.

Valle de Oro Fire Station

23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro

Wesley Community Center

1615 S. Roberts

Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road

3601 Amarillo Blvd. East

Bell Ave. Church of Christ

1600 S. Bell St.

Buzula Furniture Outlet

716 W I-40

Chaparral Hills Church

4000 W. Cherry

Discovery Center

1200 Streit Dr.

The Church at Bushland

1800 FM 2381, Bushland

Kids, Inc.

2201 SE 27th

Hillside Christian Church NW

600 Tascosa Road

Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg.

15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Lighthouse Baptist Church

5631 Pavillard

Pride Home Center

3503 NE 24th

For more information call (806) 379-2299 or visit pottercountyvotes.com

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.