Early voting times and locations

Early voting begins Tuesday for the Texas primary election, and many Amarillo and Canyon locations will be open for you to cast your vote.

In Randall County, early voting locations and times are:

Randall County Election Administration Office, 1604 5th Ave, Canyon, TX

February 20 - February 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

February 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26 - March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Randall County Annex, 4320 S. Western, Amarillo, TX

February 20 - February 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

February 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26 - March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Randall County Justice Center, 2309 Russell Long Blvd, Canyon TX

February 20 - February 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26 - March 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Region 16 Education Service Center, 5800 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX

February 20 - February 23, 2018 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

February 24, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26 - March 2, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comanche Trail Church of Christ, 2700 E. 34th Avenue, Amarillo, TX

February 20 - February 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26 - March 2, 2018 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations and times for Potter County are as follows:

Santa Fe Building, 900 S. Polk Street, Amarillo, TX

February 20 - 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

February 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26-Mar. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd., Amarillo, TX

February 20 - 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26-Mar. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

United Amigos, 3300 E I-40, Amarillo, TX

February 20 - 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26-Mar. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Craig, 5500 SW 9th Ave., Amarillo, TX

February 20 - 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26-Mar. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cornerstone Outreach, 1111 N. Buchanan St., Amarillo, TX

February 20 - 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26-Mar. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both Potter and Randall counties are Vote Center counties, meaning any resident can use any location to vote within their county of residence.

