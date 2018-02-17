What to take to the polls

Election season is coming up soon, and with it come questions about how to make your voice heard.

We've compiled a list of steps you need to take when you're heading to the polls.

First, make sure you're registered to vote in your county of residence.

Have an approved form of photo identification to show to a poll worker.

These include:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you have one of these, you will be allowed to vote immediately.

If you do not possess one of these forms of identification, make sure that you bring a supporting form of ID such as:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

If you've presented a supporting form of ID, you'll be required to fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, on which you must list your reason for not having a valid photo ID.

It's important to note that as long as you have a supporting form of ID and are on the list of approved voters, the reasonableness of your impediment cannot be questioned and you will be allowed to vote.

Early voting begins Tuesday, February 20 and Election Day is on March 6.

