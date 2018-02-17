Locust Grove VFD sets up GoFundMe for family who lost home

One area family is asking for help after losing their home in a fire.

Thursday evening, the Locust Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in the Lipscomb community.

Despite their efforts and the efforts of other agencies, Quentin and Penny Booth lost their home.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Locust Grove fire officials have organized a GoFundMe page to help the couple rebuild after their loss.

According to a post on the Locust Grove VFD, the family is in particular need of clothing.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.