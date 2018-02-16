Suspect in 2017 Clovis murder captured in California

A murder suspect from Clovis has been captured by authorities in California.

Darryl Turner was captured by Sacramento authorities for a murder committed in Clovis last September.

On September 5, 2017, Clovis officers responded to a shots fired report at Clovis Apartments.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, David McDonald.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m.

Turner's capture was aided by authorities in Sacramento and the U.S. Marshals Service in New Mexico and California.

He is being held in the Sacramento County Jail, with extradition to New Mexico pending.

