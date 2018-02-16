Contested races in the primary elections - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Contested races in the primary elections

By NewsChannel10 Staff
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Here are the contested races we are following this election season:

State Races: 

  • Republican State Senator, District 31: 
    • Kel Seliger (I)
    • Mike Canon
    • Victor Leal
  • Republican State Representative, District 87
    • Drew Brassfield
    • Four Price (I)

Potter County Races: 

  • Republican Judge Potter County Court-at-law No. 1
    • Kerry Haney
    • Len Walker
    • Walt Weaver
  • Republican Judge Potter County Court-at-law No. 2
    • Jerry Morales
    • Matt Hand
    • Wade Overstreet
  • Republican Potter County District Clerk
    • Carley Snider
    • Crystal Flores
  • Republican Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
    • Richard Herman (I)
    • Robert Taylor

Randall County Races: 

  • Republican Judge Randall County Court-at-law No. 2
    • James Abbott
    • Matt Martindale
    • Stewart Werner
  • Republican Randall County Clerk
    • Jami Love
    • Marie McNutt
    • Susan Allen
  • Republican Randall County Commissioner, Precinct 2
    • Mark Benton (I)
    • Tam Boatler

