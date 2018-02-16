TxDOT says median work at Soncy and I-40 is complete - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

TxDOT says median work at Soncy and I-40 is complete

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Texas Department of Transportation Texas Department of Transportation
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

All lanes on Soncy Road at I-40 should be open in both directions by the end of the day on Friday.

According to the Amarillo TxDOT Twitter account, the raised median work in the area is complete.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

TxDOT reminds motorists in the area that there are no left turns out of businesses along Soncy from Westgate Parkway to Amarillo Boulevard except at signal controlled intersections.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly