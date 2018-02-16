TxDOT says median work at Soncy and I-40 is complete

All lanes on Soncy Road at I-40 should be open in both directions by the end of the day on Friday.

According to the Amarillo TxDOT Twitter account, the raised median work in the area is complete.

SONCY UPDATE: Raised median work is complete! By day's end, all lanes on SL 335 (Soncy) at I-40 should be open in both directions. Remember, there are no left turns out of the businesses along Soncy from Westgate Pkwy. to Amarillo BLVD except at signal-controlled intersections. pic.twitter.com/8wrycNdcWl — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) February 16, 2018

TxDOT reminds motorists in the area that there are no left turns out of businesses along Soncy from Westgate Parkway to Amarillo Boulevard except at signal controlled intersections.

