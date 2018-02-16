Kori Clements is next head volleyball coach at Amarillo High

Amarillo High School will soon have a new head volleyball coach.

Amarillo Independent School District Director of Athletics Brad Thiessen announced Kori Clements will be presented, upon board approval, as the next head volleyball coach for Amarillo High School.

Clements' name will be brought to the board on February 26.

Clements graduated from Amarillo High after winning a state championship in 2005 for the Sandies. She continued her career at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where in 2006 she helped the Huskers win a NCAA National Championship.

Her career began as an assistant volleyball coach at Amarillo High for two years before taking the head volleyball position at Grapevine High School. She led Grapevine to the regional quarterfinals and the regional finals before accepting the position at Cedar Park High School.

Coach Clements took the Lady Timberwolves to the state finals before losing to Amarillo High in the State Championship game in 2016 in her first year as head coach.

Most recently, she has been the Director of Volleyball Operations at Texas Tech University.

“We are so excited to name Kori Clements as the Head Volleyball Coach at Amarillo High School. As a graduate of Amarillo High, she has a real passion for AHS and the traditions of that school,” said Thiessen. “Her success in the sport of volleyball has been at every level. We are very confident in her ability to carry on the level of play expected at Amarillo High."

She will replace legendary coach Jan Barker, who has announced her retirement effective the end of the school year.

