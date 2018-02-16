Hereford student arrested, accused of making terror threat on Snapchat

A Hereford student is in custody after a threat was allegedly made against a Hereford ISD school.

On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., Hereford police received a phone call from the FBI reporting a possible threat made against a Hereford ISD school.

According to Hereford officials, Snapchat reported to the FBI that a possible Hereford High School student was planning a shooting.

Officers and Hereford ISD staff responded to the school and determined that the student was not on campus.

The student was located at home and taken into custody after further investigation.

The student was taken to the Youth Center of the High Plains on the charge of making a terroristic threat.

The incident is under investigation.

