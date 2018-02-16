Clovis police seeking fugitive for probation violation

Amarillo High School will soon have a new head volleyball coach.
Amarillo High School will soon have a new head volleyball coach.
Weather outlook for Friday, Feb. 16
Weather outlook for Friday, Feb. 16
A Hereford student is in custody after a threat was made against a school.
A Hereford student is in custody after a threat was made against a school.
One man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Carson County on Thursday.
One man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Carson County on Thursday.
Clovis police are searching for a wanted fugitive and are asking for the public's help.
Clovis police are searching for a wanted fugitive and are asking for the public's help.