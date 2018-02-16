Clovis police seeking fugitive for probation violation

Clovis police are searching for a wanted fugitive and are asking for the public's help.

Eddie Rodriguez, 29, is wanted for a probation violation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

His original charges were aggravated battery against a family member and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information on his location can call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921 or the New Mexico Corrections Department Adult Probation and Parole Office at (575) 769-1813.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.