DPS discovers meth inside car, arrests 1

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

One man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Carson County on Thursday.

Around 3:18 p.m., a Texas DPS trooper stopped a 2015 Chevrolet car traveling on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

The trooper discovered methamphetamine inside of a box on the floorboard of the car.

The driver, Orduno Marquez of Arizona, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Carson County jail.

