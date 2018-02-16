Clovis woman to spend 4 years in prison for aggravated battery

Gabrielle Carver sentenced to 4 years in prison for aggravated battery (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)

A Clovis woman will spend four years in prison for aggravated battery.

Gabrielle Carver, 25, was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections for aggravated battery yesterday.

The charges stem from an incident in January where Carver shot a person with a sawed-off rifle. The charge of aggravated battery normally carries a three year prison sentence, but her sentence was enhanced one year because she used a rifle in the shooting.

Aggravated battery is considered a serious violent offense, so Carver is required to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

