Potter County Sheriff's Office hosting active shooter training

The Potter County Sheriff's Office is partnering with First Christian Church Amarillo to host an active shooter training event.

This event will emphasize church safety teams and security. The training aims to give the fundamental knowledge to save your life and the lives of others in the case of an active shooter.

The class will be at 1:30 p.m. on February 24.

No registration or fee is required. Just show up at the First Christian Church Robison Chapel located at 3001 Wolflin.

