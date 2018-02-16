Potter County Sheriff's Office hosting Civilian Response Active Shooter training

The Potter County Sheriff's Office and First Christian Church Amarillo will be hosting a Sheepdog CRASE (Civilian Response Active Shooter Event) Class on Saturday, February 24th.
The class will be held at First Christian Church 3001 Wolflin in the Robison Chapel at 1:30 p.m.
The class will focus its emphasis on Church Safety Teams and Security.
This training gives fundamental and foundational knowledge to save your life and the life of others in the event our community is compromised
The event is open to the public and free of charge.
