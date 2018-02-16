Friday's Weather: Cooler day with high temps in the 40s

After a warm middle of the week we cool off for your Friday.

Highs today will be about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday and about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Temps range in the 20s-40s this morning and will remain in the 40s throughout the day.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, with breezy winds through the morning.

Gusts up to 30 mph will be possible early on before winds shift back out of the south this afternoon.

A few scattered showers may also be possible this evening and overnight across the southern panhandle.

We dry out and warm up over the weekend with temps back into the 60s and 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Our next cold front moves though Monday night dropping us back below normal for the middle of next week.

