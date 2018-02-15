Tent city campers on the verge of losing their home

A federal appellate court recently upheld findings that Harris county's bail practices unconstitutionally discriminate against poor misdemeanor defendants.
Amarillo's Tent City, now known as Christ Church Camp, is on the verge of being shutdown after the city says it must disband.
Claude Independent School District has several staff that carry concealed weapons on school grounds.
From the classroom to the competition, students at Amarillo's Carver Early Childhood Academy are going for the gold with their own take on the Winter Olympics.
As Texas milk production continues to rise, more and more dairy producers are packing up and heading west to the Panhandle.
