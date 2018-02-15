Students at West Texas school district feel safe with staff who carry concealed weapons

Claude Independent School District has several staff that carry concealed weapons on school grounds.
From the classroom to the competition, students at Amarillo's Carver Early Childhood Academy are going for the gold with their own take on the Winter Olympics.
As Texas milk production continues to rise, more and more dairy producers are packing up and heading west to the Panhandle.
With the elevated fire danger recently, here is an update on area burn bans.
This evening, Girl Scout Troop 5718 will visit children living in the Downtown Women's Center shelters and bring them Valentine's Day presents.
