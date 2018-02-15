Officials searching for suspect in knife point robbery, offering reward

Officials are asking for help after a Toot'n Totum was robbed at knife point.

Around 9:34 yesterday evening, officers were called to the Toot'n Totum at 211 South Western for a robbery.

Employees told police that the suspect entered the store while they were checking out a customer. The suspect them showed them a knife and walked behind the counter.

Police say he picked up a plastic sack, held it open and told the employees to empty the cash drawers into the sack. He also asked for cigarettes and left the store.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

He is described as a white male, about 6-feet-tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket with the hood over his head and a white cloth across his face. He was wearing blue jeans and gray shoes.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Officials are offering an increased reward of up to $2,000 if your tip leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this robbery.

