There's still time to purchase tickets for the FSS Mardi Gras Party

The Family Support Services Mardi Gras Party is this weekend, and there's still time to purchase tickets.

The event features Insufficient Funds band, Cajun food catered by Chefs Delvin Wilson and Alfonso Armstrong, a casino, Mardi Gras store, mobile and live actions and strolling entertainers.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Tickets are $60, and tables are $400. All proceeds benefit the 25,000 people served each year at Family Support Services.

The event will be Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room.

You can call (806) 342-2503 for more information.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.