Nearly all counties in the Panhandle under burn bans

With the elevated fire danger recently, here is an update on area burn bans.
With the elevated fire danger recently, here is an update on area burn bans.
This evening, Girl Scout Troop 5718 will visit children living in the Downtown Women's Center shelters and bring them Valentine's Day presents.
This evening, Girl Scout Troop 5718 will visit children living in the Downtown Women's Center shelters and bring them Valentine's Day presents.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office is offering active shooter training for residents, free of charge.
The Randall County Sheriff's Office is offering active shooter training for residents, free of charge.
Weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 15
Weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 15
Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.
Someone is calling residents claiming they are with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office and you have failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant has been issued.