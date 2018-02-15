Nearly all counties in the Panhandle under burn bans

With the elevated fire danger recently, here is an update on area burn bans.

Today, Governor Mary Fallin extended and expanded the Governor's burn ban in Oklahoma to cover 52 counties. That ban will expire at Midnight on March 2.

Nearly every county in the Texas Panhandle is under a burn ban as well.

The New Mexico counties in our area are not currently under a burn ban.

Burn bans prohibit the creation of any open flames outside. That means fire pits, campfires, uncovered grills and open burning of trash are all banned because of high fire danger.

If you violate a burn ban, that's a Class C Misdemeanor and you could be facing a fine of up to $500.

