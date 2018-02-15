Girl Scout Troop spreading love to homeless children

This evening, Girl Scout Troop 5718 will visit children living in the Downtown Women's Center shelters and bring them Valentine's present.

The recovery center has three homeless shelters: Haven House, Abba House and Gratitude House. The troop says they are bringing these presents because they want to impact the lives of other children in their community.

The troop has been together five years, and in that time, they've learned to give back to the community both financially and with their time.

The executive director of the Downtown Women's Shelter, Diann Gilmore, says they recognize that addiction is a family disease that affects the entire family.

"The number one reason for homelessness in our country is addictions," said Gilmore. "We not only address the addiction but also the underlying mental health condition, often involving childhood and/or adult abuse."

The Downtown Women's Center currently serves 70 women and 52 children.

