Randall County Sheriff's Office hosting active shooter training

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is offering active shooter training for residents, free of charge.

The event is designed to teach residents what to do in the case of an active shooter situation.

The training is scheduled for Thursday, February 22 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

No registration is required. Just show up at the Trinity Fellowship Church Student Ministry Center located at 5000 Hollywood Road.

For more information about what the training entails, call (806) 468-5754.

